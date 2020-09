Dream11 Team Prediction

RAN vs DHA Jharkhand T20 League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos T20 Match at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 9.30 AM IST Saturday, September 26: Also Read - SP Balasubrahmanyam Last Rites Performed With 72-Gun Salute at Late Singer's Red Hills Farmhouse

Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League- Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RAN vs DHA, Jharkhand T20 League 2020, Dhanbad Dynamos Dream11 Team Player List, Ranchi Raiders Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – RAN vs DHA Jharkhand T20 League 2020, Online Cricket Tips – Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos Jharkhand T20 League 2020 Also Read - Are WhatsApp Chats Safe? What is End-to-End Encryption?

TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 League match toss between Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos will take place at 9 AM (IST) – September 19. Also Read - KKR vs SRH, IPL 2020: Rinku Singh For Nikhil Naik Change, Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nazim Siddiqui

Batsmen: Aryaman Sen, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh, Shahib Rizvi

All-rounders: Aditya Singh (C), Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh

Bowlers: Jai Prakash Yadav (VC), Manishi, Prem Kumar Singh

RAN vs DHA Probable Playing XIs

Ranchi Raiders: Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Suman Dutt-Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand and Manishi.

Dhanbad Dynamos: Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Chandan Kumar and Abhishek Yadav.

RAN vs DHA SQUADS

Ranchi Raiders (RAN): Pankaj Kumar, Prem Kumar Singh, Manishi, Ashish Kumar Choubay Shikhar Mohan, Aayush Ojha, Suman Dutt Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Vivek Anand, Rishav Raj, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati.

Dhanbad Dynamos (DHA): Shubham Kumar Singh, Vijay Jena, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Singh, Chandan Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Abhishek Kr Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar, Kumar Aniket, Md Nazim Siddiqui, Sahib Rizvi, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DHA Dream11 Team/ RAN Dream11 Team/ Dhanbad Dynamos Dream11 Team Prediction/ Ranchi Raiders Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Jharkhand T20 League/ Online Cricket Tips and more.