Dream11 Team Prediction Ranchi Raiders vs Dumka Daredevils, 15th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's RAN vs DUM at Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium:

Daredevils have so far played four matches – won three and lost one while Raiders have won one of their four matches while losing the remaining.

Professional cricket marks its return in India following the coronavirus outbreak through the Jharkhand T20 tournament. Jharkhand State Cricket Association launched its T20 league which began from September 15 and will see participation from six teams which are Ranchi Raiders, Jamshedpur Jugglers, Dhanbad Dynamos, Bokaro Blasters, Singhbhum Strickers and Dumka Daredevils.

The players and officials have been issued separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) as part of preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Association is humbled and offers its deepest gratitude to the state government for its proactive support in these despairing times, to kick-start sporting activities in Jharkhand,” JSCA president Nafees Akhtar Khan was quoted as saying in the Telegraph.

Match Toss Time: The toss between Ranchi Raiders and Dumka Daredevils for the 15th Match will take place at 9:00 AM (IST).

Match Start Time: 9:30 AM IST

Match Venue: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium



RAN vs DUM My Dream11 Team

Vivek Anand (captain), Supriyo Chakraborty (vice-captain), Prem Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Ronit Singh, Arnav Sinha, Ashish Kumar, Aditya Singh, Manishi, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh

RAN vs DUM Squads

Ranchi Raiders: Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Pankaj Kumar, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Prem Kumar, Aayush Ojha, Shikhar Mohan, Suman Dutt-Singh, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand, Manishi, Rishav Raj, Ashish Kumar Choubay, Mohit Kumar Rai

Dumka Daredevils: Harshdev Gautam, Supriyo Chakraborty, Arnav Sinha, Kumar Suvarna, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Saurabh Shekhar, Amit Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Ishtekar Ahmed-Khan, Junaid Ashraf

