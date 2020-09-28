RAN vs DUM Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Ranchi Raiders vs Dumka Daredevils, 29th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's RAN vs DUM at Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium:

Professional cricket marked its return in India following the coronavirus outbreak through the Jharkhand T20 tournament. Jharkhand State Cricket Association launched its T20 league which began from September 15 and will see participation from six teams which are Ranchi Raiders, Jamshedpur Jugglers, Dhanbad Dynamos, Bokaro Blasters, Singhbhum Strickers and Dumka Daredevils.

The players and officials have been issued separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) as part of preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Association is humbled and offers its deepest gratitude to the state government for its proactive support in these despairing times, to kick-start sporting activities in Jharkhand,” JSCA president Nafees Akhtar Khan was quoted as saying in the Telegraph.

Match Toss Time: The toss between Ranchi Raiders and Dumka Daredevils for the 29th match will take place at 9:00 AM (IST).

Match Start Time: 9:30 AM IST

Match Venue: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium



RAN vs DUM My Dream11 Team

Vivekanand Tiwary (captain), Ronit Singh (vice-captain), Bhanu Anand, Aryaman Sen, Arnav Sinha, Roni Kumar, Aditya Singh, Ayush Kumar, Manishi, Sonu Kumar Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty

RAN vs DUM Squads

Ranchi Raiders: Shikhar Mohan, Pankaj Kumar, Manishi, Prem Kumar-Singh, Rishav Raj, Vivek Anand, Yash Bhagat, Aayush Ojha, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati, Aditya Singh, Harsh Rana, Roni Kumar, Suman Dutt-Singh, Ashish Kumar Choubay

Dumka Daredevils: Amit Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Alok Sharma, Harshdev Gautam, Junaid Ashraf, Sonu Kr-Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Istekhar Ahmed-Khan, Kumar Suvarn, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Amit Kumar-II, Ayush Kumar, Nishikant Kumar

