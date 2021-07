RAN vs DUM Dream11 Tips And Prediction Jharkhand T20 2021

Ranchi Raiders vs Dumka Daredevils Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's RAN vs DUM at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: In match 24 of the ongoing T20 tournament, Dumka Daredevils will be taking the field against Ranchi Raiders on July 28, Wednesday.

TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 2021 toss between Ranchi Raiders and Dumka Daredevils will take place at 12.30 PM IST – 28th July

Time: 01.00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

RAN vs DUM My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Pankaj Kumar, Bhanu Anand

Batsmen – Aryaman Sen, Saurabh Shekhar, Ravi Yadav-II

All-rounders – Mohit Kumar(VC), Supriyo Chakraborty, Aditya Singh

Bowlers – Manishi, Vivek Anand (C), Sonu Kr-Singh

RAN vs DUM Probable Playing XIs

Ranchi Raiders: Supriyo Chakraborty©, Pankaj Kumar(wk), Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar Singh, Aditya Singh, Alok Sharma, Sachin Tiwary, Ravi Yadav, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Rounak Kumar

Dumka Daredevils: Sonu Singh©, Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand(wk), Aayush Kumar, Mohit Kumar, Amit Gupta, Nishikant Kumar, Ram Roshan Saran, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Junaid Ashraf

RAN vs DUM Squads

Ranchi Raiders: Supriyo Chakraborty©, Pankaj Kumar(wk), Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar Singh, Aditya Singh, Alok Sharma, Sachin Tiwary, Ravi Yadav, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Rounak Kumar, Roni Kumar, Deepak Singh, M Naveen

Dumka Daredevils: Sonu Singh©, Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand(wk), Aayush Kumar, Mohit Kumar, Amit Gupta, Nishikant Kumar, Ram Roshan Saran, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Junaid Ashraf, Shivam Rai, Akash Kumar, Anurag Sanjay

