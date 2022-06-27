RAN VS DUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Jharkhand T20 2022 Fantasy Hints

RAN VS DUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Jharkhand T20 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Ranchi Raiders vs Dumka Daredevils, Playing 11s For Today's Match JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi, 12.30 PM IST June 27, Monday

Here is the Jharkhand T20 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS – The Jharkhand T20 2022 toss between RAN and DUM will take place at 12 PM IST

Time – June 27, 12.30 PM IST



Venue: JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi.

RAN VS DUM My Dream11 Team

Kumar Kushagra(C), Ankit Kumar, Arnav Sinha(VC), Atul Singh Surwar, Abishek Yadav, Harsh Rana, Nityanand Kashyap, Ayush Kumar, Manishi, Sankat Tripathi, Sachin Yadav

RAN VS DUM Probable Playing XI

Ranchi Raiders: Mohammed Quraishi, Arvind Kumar, Ajay Sonu, Abhishek Yadav, Harsh Rana, Arnav Sinha, Sachin Yadav, Ayush Kumar, Ajit Kumar Singh, Robin Minz(wk)

Dumka Daredevils: Atul Surwar (c), Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra(wk), Ankit Kumar, Manishi, Subham Singh, Umar Mallick, Vinayak Vikram, Abhay Singh, Ayush Kumar, Rahul Kumar