Ranchi Raiders vs Dumka Daredevils Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's RAN vs DUM at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: In another high-voltage clash of BYJU's Jharkhand T20 tournament, Dumka Daredevils will take on Ranchi Raiders at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi – July 21 on Wednesday. The Jharkhand T20 RAN vs DUM match will begin at 9 AM IST. Ranchi Raiders had a horrible start to their Jharkhand T20 campaign, losing their opening match against the Bokaro Blasters by three wickets. However, they bounced back strongly to beat Singhbhum Strikers by 42 runs in their next game. The Ranchi Raiders will be eager to extend their winning momentum when they lock horns with the Daredevils. On the other hand, Dumka Daredevils were up against Dhanbad Dynamos in their first match. They restricted Dhanbad to a score of 135 for 6 before chasing down the target in just 15.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. However, Daredevils lost their second game against the Jamshedpur Jugglers by 30 runs.

TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 match toss between Ranchi Raiders vs Dumka Daredevils will take place at 8:30 AM (IST) – July 21.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

RAN vs DUM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Pankaj Kumar, Bhanu Anand

Batsmen – Aryaman Sen, Arnav Sinha, Ravi Yadav-II

All-rounders – Mohit Kumar (VC), Supriyo Chakraborty (C), Aditya Singh

Bowlers – Manishi, Vivek Anand, Nishikant Kumar

RAN vs DUM Probable Playing XIs

Dumka Daredevils: Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand (wk), Mohit Kumar, Ram Roshan Saran, Ayush Kumar, Sonu Kr-Singh (C), Nishikant Kumar, Vivek Anand, Ajay-Sonu-T, Junaid Ashraf, Anurag Sanjay.

Ranchi Raiders: Sachin Tiwary, Aryaman Sen, Aditya Singh, Alok Sharma, Pankaj Kumar (wk), Roni Kumar, Ravi Yadav, Supriyo Chakraborty, Prem Kumar-Singh, Manishi, Rounak Kumar.

RAN vs DUM SQUADS

Ranchi Raiders (RAN): Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar Singh, Aditya Singh, Pankaj Kumar (wk), Supriyo Chakraborty (C), Roni Kumar, Ravi Yadav, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Rounak Kumar, Alok Sharma, Rishav Raj, Umar Mallick, Sachin Tiwary.

Dumka Daredevils (DUM): Amit Gupta, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Shivam Rai, Ajay Sonu T, Nishikant Kumar, Sonu Singh, Vivekanand Tiwary, Aayush Kumar, Akshat Jain, Junaid Ashraf, Mohit Kumar, Bhanu Anand.

