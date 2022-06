RAN vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Jharkhand T20 2022 Fantasy Hints

RAN vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Jharkhand T20 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Ranchi Raiders vs Jamshedpur Jugglers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi, 1.00 PM IST June 22, WednesdayAlso Read - RAN vs JAM Dream11 Team Hints, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Jharkhand T20 League, Match 17 Between Ranchi Raiders And Jamshedpur Jugglers Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium at 9:30 PM IST Wednesday September 23

Here is the Jharkhand T20 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RAN vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction, RAN vs JAM Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RAN vs JAM Playing 11s Jharkhand T20 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Ranchi Raiders vs Jamshedpur Jugglers, Fantasy Playing Tips – BYJU’s Jharkhand T20. Also Read - RAN vs JAM Dream11 Team Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Jharkhand T20 League, Match 3 Between Ranchi Raiders vs Jamshedpur Jugglers JSCA at 9:30 AM IST Wednesday, September 16

TOSS – The Jharkhand T20 2022 toss between Ranchi Raiders vs Jamshedpur Jugglers will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – June 22, 1 PM IST



Venue: JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi.

RAN vs JAM My Dream 11 Team

Keeper – Arvind Kumar

Batsmen – Kumar Suraj, Arnav Sinha, Abhishek Yadav

All-rounders – Supriyo Chakraborty(C), Harsh Rana, Ayush Kumar(VC), Rajandeep Singh

Bowlers – Nishikant Kumar, Ajay- Sonu-T, Sachin Yadav

RAN vs JAM Probable Playing XI

Ranchi Raiders: Arnav Sinha©, Arvind Kumar, Robin Minz(wk), Ayush Kumar B, Md Kounain Quraishi, Harsh Rana, Sachin Yadav, Himanshu S, Ajay Sonu T, Abhishek Yadav, Ajit Kumar Singh

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Supriyo Chakraborty©, Vivek Kumar, Harshit Namdev, Kumar Suraj, Rajandeep Singh, Pankaj Kumar(wk), Vishal Prasad, Vikash Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Kamal Kumar, Rahul Prasad