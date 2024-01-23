Home

Sports

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers, Playing 11s At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka 1:00 PM IST, January 23, Tuesday

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers, Playing 11s At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka 1:00 PM IST, January 23, Tuesday

Here is the Bangladesh Premier League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RAN vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction, RAN vs SYL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RAN vs SYL Playing 11s Bangladesh Premier League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bangladesh Premier League.

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League Fantasy Hints: Here is the Bangladesh Premier League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RAN vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction, RAN vs SYL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RAN vs SYL Playing 11s Bangladesh Premier League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bangladesh Premier League. RAN vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers, Playing 11s For Match 1 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka 1:00 PM IST, January 23, Tuesday.

Trending Now

TOSS – The Bangladesh Premier League match toss between Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers will take place at 12.30 PM IST.

You may like to read

Time – January 23, Tuesday, 1 PM IST.

Venue- Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.

RAN vs SYL Probable Playing XIs

Rangpur Riders: Brandon King, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Nabi, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Murad, Hasan Mahmud, Salman Irshad

Sylhet Strikers: M Mithun (wk), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, H Tector, Yasir Ali, Benny Howell, Ben Cutting, M Mortaza (C), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nazmul Islam, R Ngarava.

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Mithun

Batters: Brandon King, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mahedi Hasan, Ben Cutting

Bowlers: Mashrafe Mortaza, Richard Ngarava.

RAN vs SYL Squads

Rangpur Riders: Brandon King, Rony Talukdar, Nurul Hasan (wk and c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Murad, Hasan Mahmud, Salman Irshad, Wanindu Hasaranga, Michael Rippon, Matheesha Pathirana, Abu Hider Rony, Fazle Mahmud, Ripon Mondol, Ashiqur Zaman, Yasir Mohammad, Ihsanullah

Sylhet Strikers: Mohammad Mithun (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Harry Tector, Yasir Ali, Ben Cutting, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Benny Howell, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nazmul Islam, Richard Ngarava, Samit Patel, Ariful Haque, George Scrimshaw, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Dushan Hemantha, Jawad Mohammad

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.