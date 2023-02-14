Home

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers , Playing 11s For Today’s Qualifier 2 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka 06:00 PM IST, February 14, Thursday

TOSS – The Bangladesh Premier League match toss between Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers will take place at 5:30 PM IST.

Time – February 14, Thursday, 6:00 PM IST.

Venue- Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction

WicketKeeper – Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul-Hasan

Batsmen – Najmul Hossain -Shanto (c), Rony Talukdar, Tawhid Hridoy

All-rounder – Mahedi Hasan (vc), George Linde

Bowler – Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud

RAN vs SYL Probable Playing XIs

Rangpur Riders (RAN): Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Mohammad Naim, Rony Talukdar, Nicholas Pooran, Shamim Hossain, Dasun Shanaka, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Dwayne Bravo, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Sylhet Strikers (SYL): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Ryan Burl, George Linde, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Isuru Udana, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rubel Hossain

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

