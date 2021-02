Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints

TOSS: The Jharkhand Women’s T20 toss between Ranchi Roses vs Bokaro Blossoms will take place at 9:30 PM IST – February 17.

Time: 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

RAN-W vs BOK-W My Dream11 Team

Indrani Roy, Ila Khan, Monika Murmu, Durga Murmu, Ragini Kumari, Israni Soren, Ashwani Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Meera Mahto, Neha Kumari Shaw

Captain: Indrani Roy Vice-captain: Nidhi Buley

Likely XI

Ranchi Roses: Anamika Kumari, Durga Murmu, Israni Soren, Monika Murmu ©, Chandmuni Purty, Sifan Hasnain, Simran Kaur, Nidhi Buley, Simran Mansoori, Ila Khan, Tanvi Ranjana

Bokaro Blossoms: Ashwani Kumari ©, Indrani Roy, Ritu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Neha Kumari Shaw, Meera Mahto, Isha Keshri, Anita Manjhi, Ragini Kumari, Jaya Kumari

SQUADS

Ranchi Roses: Anamika Kumari, Durga Murmu, Israni Soren, Monika Murmu ©, Chandmuni Purty, Heena Anis, Mousami Pal, Sifan Hasnain, Simran Kaur, Abha Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Simran Mansoori, Ila Khan, Tanvi Ranjana

Bokaro Blossoms: Ashwani Kumari ©, Indrani Roy, Ritu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Katyayani Madeti, Neha Kumari Shaw, Ishaa Gupta, Komal Kumari, Meera Mahto, Isha Keshri, Anita Manjhi, Ragini Kumari, Riya Raj, Jaya Kumari

