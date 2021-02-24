RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Jharkhand Women’s T20

Ranchi Roses Women vs Bokaro Blossoms Women Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand Women’s T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s RAN-W vs BOK-W at JSCA International Stadium Complex: In the match no. 19 of the inaugural edition of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Cricket League – Ranchi Roses Women will square off against Bokaro Blossoms Women at the KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneshwar. The Jharkhand Women’s T20 RAN-W vs BOK-W match will start at 10 AM IST – February 24. It’s the last league stage encounter and is a dead rubber. While Bokaro Blossoms Women have already qualified for the final, Ranchi Roses Women have no chance of progressing to the knockouts of Jharkhand Women’s T20. Ranchi Roses Women have had a mixed season throughout the tournament. They have won three out of their seven games so far, losing twice. Two of their games were abandoned and it hampered their prospects of reaching the Jharkhand Women’s T20 final. Bokaro Blossoms Women, on the other hand, have proved their dominance as the best team in the competition. They have won six out of their seven games. With 24 points under their belt, Bokaro Blossoms Women are atop the standings and have already qualified for the final. Here is the Dream11 Team Predictions for RAN-W vs BOK-W Match 19 in Jharkhand Women’s T20. Also Read - HYD vs BRD Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD 2021 Elite Group A: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Hyderabad vs Baroda at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium at 9 AM IST February 24 Wednesday

TOSS: The Jharkhand Women’s T20 toss between Ranchi Roses Women and Bokaro Blossoms Women will take place at 9.30 AM IST – February 24. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips England Tour of India 2021 3rd Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's India vs England 3rd Test at Motera, Ahmedabad 2.30 PM IST February 24 Wednesday

Time: 10 AM IST Also Read - LAZ vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantast Tips Champions League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, And Predicted XIs For Today's Lazio vs Bayern Munich Round of 16 Match at Stadio Olimpico 1:30 AM IST February 24 Wednesday

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

RAN-W vs BOK-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Indrani Roy (C), ILA Khan

Batsmen – Ritu Kumari, Ashwani Kumari, Durga Murmu, Monika Murmu

All-rounders – Arti Kumari, Nidhi Buley (VC)

Bowlers – Pallavi Bhardwaj, Neha Kumari Shaw, Meera Mahto

RAN-W vs BOK-W Probable Playing XIs

Ranchi Roses Women: Anamika Kumari, Ila Khan (wk) Monika Murmu (C), Durga Murmu, Nidhi Buley, Israni Soren, Tanvi Ranjana, Chandmuni Purty, Simran Mansoori, Simran Kaur, Sifan Hasnain.

Bokaro Blossoms Women: Indrani Roy (wk), Jaya Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Ragini Kumari, Ashwani Kumari (C), Pallavi Bhardwaj, Arti Kumari, IshaKeshri, Meera Mahto, Anita Manjhi, Neha Kumari Shaw.

RAN-W vs BOK-W Squads

Ranchi Roses Women: Anamika Kumari, Ila Khan, Monika Murmu (C), Durga Murmu, Nidhi Buley, Israni Soren, Tanvi Ranjana, Chandmuni Purty, Simran Mansoori, Simran Kaur, Sifan Hasnain, Heena Anis, Kumari Abha, Mousami Pal.

Bokaro Blossoms Women: Indrani Roy, Jaya Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Ragini Kumari, Ashwani Kumari (C), Pallavi Bhardwaj, Arti Kumari, IshaKeshri, Meera Mahto, Anita Manjhi, Neha Kumari Shaw, Komal Kumari, K Madeti, Riya Raj, Ishaa Gupta.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BOK-W Dream11 Team/ RAN-W Dream11 Team/ Bokaro Blossoms Women Dream11 Player List/ Ranchi Roses Women Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Jharkhand Women’s T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.