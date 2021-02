Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints

RAN-W vs DUM-W Jharkhand Women's T20 2021 Match 16

Jharkhand Women's T20 2021, Ranchi Roses vs Dumka Daisies

TOSS: The Jharkhand Women’s T20 toss between Ranchi Roses vs Dumka Daisies will take place at 1:30 PM IST – February 21. Also Read - RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints Jharkhand Women's T20 2021 Match 9: Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Ranchi Roses vs Bokaro Blossoms at 10:00 AM IST February 18

Time: 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

RAN-W vs DUM-W My Dream11 Team

I Khan, M Murmu, I Soren, P Sawaiyan, N Buley, M Paswan, D Prasad, R Kumari, S Kumari, A Das and A Bano

Captain: M Murmu, Vice-captain: P Sawaiyan

Likely XI

Ranchi Roses Women

Ila Khan, Tanvi Ranjana, Monika Murmu, Ishrani Soren, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Simran Mansuri, Kumari Abha, Simran Kaur, Mousami Paul

Dumka Daisies Women

Kumari Sabita, Pinky Tirkey, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Pratiksha Gautam, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Anjali Das, Sabita Kumari, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari

SQUADS

Ranchi Roses Women

Ila Khan, Tanvi Ranjana, Monika Murmu, Ishrani Soren, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Simran Mansuri, Kumari Abha, Simran Kaur, Mousami Paul, Chandmuni Purty, Sifan Hasnain, Heena Anis

Dumka Daisies Women

Kumari Sabita, Pinky Tirkey, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Pratiksha Gautam, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Anjali Das, Sabita Kumari, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari, Priya Kumari, Jaya Kumari, Anita Tigga, Muskan Kumari

