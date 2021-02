RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Team Predictions

Ranchi Roses vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand Women's T20 Match 3 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's RAN-W vs JAM-W at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: In the third match of the tournament, Ranchi Roses will square off against Jamshedpur Jasmines today. Ranchi Roses vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand Women's T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RAN-W vs JAM-W, Jharkhand Women's T20 2021, Ranchi Roses Dream11 Team Player List, Jamshedpur Jasmines Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Ranchi Roses vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Girona Jharkhand Women's T20, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – RAN-W vs JAM-W T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction – Ranchi Roses vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Jharkhand Women's T20

TOSS: The Jharkhand Women's T20 toss between Ranchi Roses and Jamshedpur Jasmines will take place at 9:30 AM IST – February 15.

Time: 10:00 AM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

RAN-W vs JAM-W My Dream11 Team

Nidhi Buley (captain), Sunita Kumari (vice-captain), Ila Khan, Monika Murmu, Israni Soren, Pushpa Mahato, Niharika Prasad, Sandhya Kumari, Chandmuni Purty, Sifan Hasnain, Reena Khalkho

RAN-W vs JAM-W Probable Playing XIs

Jamshedpur Jasmines: Sunita Kumari, Shreyanshi, Pushpa Mahato, Niharika Prasad, Sandhya Kumari, Reena Khalkho, Garima Singh, Manisha Tigga, Ragini Yadav, Pavika Rathore, Priti Tiwary

Ranchi Roses: Anamika Kumari, Ila Khan, Monika Murmu, Durga Murmu, Nidhi Buley, Israni Soren, Chandmuni Purty, Heena Anis, Simran Mansoori, Sifan Hasnain, Tanvi Ranjana

RAN-W vs JAM-W Full Squads

Ranchi Roses: Heena Anis, Sifan Hasnain, Tanvi Ranjana, Mousami Pal, Simran Mansoori, Ila Khan, Monika Murmu, Durga Murmu, Nidhi Buley, Israni Soren, Chandmuni Purty, Simran Kaur, Kumari Abha, Anamika Kumari

Jamshedpur Jasmines: Garima Singh, Ragini Yadav, Pavika Rathore, Priti Tiwary, Rashmi Gudiya, Priti Kumari, Priyanka Kumari, Manisha Tigga, Sunita Kumari, Shreyanshi, Pushpa Mahato, Niharika Prasad, Sandhya Kumari, Reena Khalkho

