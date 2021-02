RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2021

Ranchi Roses Women vs Jasmines Women Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s RAN-W vs JAM-W at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: In the match of the ongoing T20 tournament, Jamshedpur Jasmines will be taking the field against Ranchi Roses on February 20, Saturday.Ranchi Roses Women vs Jasmines Women Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2021 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RAN-W vs JAM-W, Dream11 Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2021, Ranchi Roses Dream11 Team Player List, Jamshedpur Jasmines Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket TipsRanchi Roses Women vs Jasmines Women T20, Online Cricket Tips RAN-W vs JAM-W T20, Online Cricket TipsRanchi Roses Women vs Jasmines Women Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2021, Fantasy Playing Tips – Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2021 Also Read - DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2021 Match 2: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Dumka Daises Women vs Bokaro Blossoms Women at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi at 02:00 PM IST February 1, Monday

TOSS: The Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2021 toss between Ranchi Roses and Jamshedpur Jasmines will take place at 09.30 AM IST – February 20, Saturday.

Time: 10.00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

RAN-W vs JAM-W My Dream11 Team

Nidhi Buley (captain), Sunita Kumari (vice-captain), Ila Khan, Monika Murmu, Israni Soren, Pushpa Mahato, Niharika Prasad, Sandhya Kumari, Chandmuni Purty, Sifan Hasnain, Reena Khalkho

RAN-W vs JAM-W Probable Playing XIs

Jamshedpur Jasmines: Garima Singh, Rashmi Gudiya, Sandhya Kumari, Sunita Kumari, Niharika, Pushpa Mahato, Priti Kumari, Reena Khallkho, Priti Tiwary, Priyanka Kumari, Pavika Rathore

Ranchi Roses: Ila Khan, Tanvi Ranjana, Monika Murmu, Ishrani Soren, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Simran Mansuri, Kumari Abha, Simran Kaur, Mousami Paul.

RAN-W vs JAM-W Squads

Jamshedpur Jasmines: Garima Singh, Rashmi Gudiya (wk), Sandhya Kumari, Sunita Kumari, Niharika (c), Pushpa Mahato, Priti Kumari, Reena Khallkho, Priti Tiwary, Priyanka Kumari, Pavika Rathore, Ragini Yadav, Manisha Tigga, Shreyanshi

Ranchi Roses: Ila Khan, Tanvi Ranjana, Monika Murmu, Ishrani Soren, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Simran Mansuri, Kumari Abha, Simran Kaur, Mousami Paul, Chandmuni Purty, Sifan Hasnain, Heena Anis

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RAN-W Dream11 Team/ JAM-W Dream11 Team/ Ranchi Roses Dream11 Player List/ Jamshedpur Jasmines Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2021/ Online Cricket Tips and more.