RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Jharkhand Women’s T20

Ranchi Roses vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand Women's T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's RAN-W vs JAM-W at JSCA International Stadium Complex: In the 3rd Place Play-Off of the inaugural edition of the Jharkhand Women's T20 Cricket League – Ranchi Roses will square off against Jamshedpur Jasmines at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. The Jharkhand Women's T20 RAN-W vs JAM-W match will start at 10 AM IST – February 25. It is expected to be a cracker of a contest as both teams have 16 points each and are looking evenly matched on paper. Ranchi Roses are at the third spot on the table due to better run rate and would do everything to secure the current place. On the other hand, despite having the same 16 points, Jamshedpur are at the fourth position due to the low run rate.

TOSS: The Jharkhand Women's T20 toss between Jamshedpur Jasmines and Ranchi Roses will take place at 9.30 AM IST – February 25.

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex.

RAN-W vs JAM-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rashmi Gudiya (C), Ila Khan

Batsmen – Sunita Kumari, Israni soren, Anamika Kumari

All-rounders – Monika Murmu (VC), Nidhi Buley, Durga Kumari Murmu

Bowlers – Pavika Rathore, Priyanka Kumari, P Tiwary

RAN-W vs JAM-W Probable Playing XIs

Ranchi Roses: Anamika Kumari, Ila Khan (wk) Monika Murmu (C), Durga Murmu, Nidhi Buley, Israni Soren, Tanvi Ranjana, Chandmuni Purty, Simran Mansoori, Simran Kaur, Sifan Hasnain.

Jamshedpur Jasmines: Rashmi Gudiya (wk), Sandhya Kumari, Garima Singh, Niharika, Sunita Kumari, Priti Kumari, Shreyanshi, Pavika Rathore, Reena Khalko, Priyanka Kumari, Priti Tiwary.

RAN-W vs JAM-W Squads

Ranchi Roses: Ila Khan, Tanvi Ranjana, Monika Murmu, Ishrani Soren, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Simran Mansuri, Kumari Abha, Simran Kaur, Mousami Paul, Chandmuni Purty, Sifan Hasnain, Heena Anis.

Jamshedpur Jasmines: Niharika Prasad, Reena Khalkho, Garima Singh, Sunita Kumari, Priti Kumari, Shreyanshi, Rashmi Gudiya, Pushpa Mahato, Priti Tiwary, Sandhya Kumari, Manisha Tigga, Pavika Rathore, Ragini Yadav, Priyanka Kumari.

