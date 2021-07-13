New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that he has given his approval to shoot his biopic. As of now, it is learnt that it will be under the banner of a big production house and is set to be a big-budget Bollywood film of around Rs 200 to Rs.250 crore that is being earmarked for the film.Also Read - That's Selectors' Call: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on No Replacement For Injured Shubman Gill in England

"Yes, I have agreed to the biopic. It will be in Hindi but it is not possible to say the name of the director now. It will take a few more days for arranging everything," Ganguly told News18.

👀🏏 According to reports, a biopic on @SGanguly99 is set to be made and Ranbir Kapoor might be seen in the lead role. 🤩 RT if you are excited!#dada #souravganguly #TeamIndia #BharatArmy — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) July 13, 2021

The script, however, is been worked upon currently with the production house holding multiple meetings with the former India captain. While there is a lot of speculation of who is going to play the lead role in the biopic, it is learnt that Ranbir Kapoor is the first choice to play Dada in the movie. There has been instances in the past where Ganguly had denied any such reports of a biopic on him but have also expressed his desire of seeing Ranbir in the lead role if ever there was a biopic made on him.

After MS Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sachin Tendulkar, Ganguly will the latest to join the list. If reports are to be believed, the movie will release just before Ganguly’s 50th birthday next year.