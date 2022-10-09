Ranchi Weather Forecast & Prediction

Ranchi: So, there you have it, once again, the eyes will be on the skies when India takes on South Africa or the second ODI at Ranchi on Sunday. While India would look to bounce back with a win and keep the series alive, the weather would play a part in it – it seems. The forecast is that there are chances of isolated showers and that would mean that fans could be in or another truncated affair. What would make things worse is that the humidity would remain on the higher side. There is a 55 percent chance of precipitation in the afternoon, as per Accuweather app. The humidity is going to be around 72 percent with cloud cover of 6 percent.

On Saturday as well there was rain and the ground staff had to cover the pitch.

Probable Playing XIs

India Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS: The second ODI match between India and South Africa will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

TV Broadcast: The second ODI match between India and South Africa will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.