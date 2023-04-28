Home

Rani Rampal Exclusive: ‘Injuries Made Me Strong And I Learned A Lot’

Rani Rampal, who led India to historic fourth-place finish at Tokyo Olympics, was awarded the prestigious Khel Ratna and Padma Shri, both in 2020.

New Delhi: Former India women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal revealed the hamstring injury made her strong and reckoned that she had learned a lot during the tough phase of her career. Rani has been in and out of the national side since the Tokyo Olympics.

The 28-year-old’s injury first came to light just after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 where the Indian women’s team finished fourth after losing to Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off game. It was India women’s hockey team’s best-ever finish at the Olympics.

Thereafter she missed the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 in Spain and the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham were the Savita Punia-led side won bronze. Rani was also excluded from India’s squad for the FIH Nations Cup last year where they won gold.

However, she made a return to the India squad during the FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League 2021-22 where she got to play just a single match against Belgium. Post that she was once again sidelined from the national team before scoring on comeback in India versus South Africa four-match series earlier this year.

“Injury is part of the sport and I think I had faced a lot of injuries before. This injury was also a challenge for me and I started again after overcoming that and yes it was difficult for me and I think I had learned a lot of things and also made me strong,” Rani, who was the chief guest during the Special Olympics event in the city, told India.com in an exclusive interaction.

Making her India senior team debut at the age of 14 in 2008 at the Olympic qualifiers, the Haryana native became India’s youngest ever hockey player to play at the top level. Such was her potential, the teenager made her World Cup debut two years later and scored five of the seven goals India netted in the competition.

Since then, Rani rose in stature and became an integral part of the Indian women’s hockey team. She was a part of the Indian women’s hockey team at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Meanwhile, over 380 Campers including 177 Special Athletes, from 23 States of India are participating in 15 sports at the national coaching camp for the Special Olympics World Summer Games.

This is the third preparatory Camp for India’s participation at the Special Olympics World Summer Games being held in Berlin, Germany in June 2023. The Padma Shri awardee said only sports have the power to bring all of us together and shatter down any existing barriers.

“I feel elated to be a part of such a beautiful endeavour that is showcasing the true beauty of human spirit at a global stage. Only sports have the power to bring all of us together and shatter down any existing barriers,” said Rani, who came as a chief guest at the event.

“It is great to see the level of facilities that are being provided to the athletes at the National Camp before the World Games as it will not only boost the confidence of our esteemed group of special athletes, but also motivate them to achieve their best results.

“I extend my best wishes to the Indian contingent at the Berlin Games 2023 and hope to see them earn many laurels for the country, added Rani.

