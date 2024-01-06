Home

Ranji Trophy: 2 Bihar Teams Turn Up For Mumbai Game, Start Delayed Due To Heated Exchange Between BCA Officials

According to a report, one team was picked by Bihar Cricket Association president Rakesh Tiwary while secretary Amit Kumar selected the other.

Action during Bihar vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy game in Patna.

Patna: Nothing is going right in Bihar cricket as a bizarre scene unfolded on Friday leading to a delay in their Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai at the Moin-ul-Haq stadium. Probably the first time in the history of Indian domestic cricket, two teams turned up at the ground claiming to be the Ranji Trophy squad of the state in the ongoing season. Not only that, a scuffle broke out between the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) officials that led to a delayed start.

According to a report in The Indian Express, one team was selected by BCA president Rakesh Tiwary while the other was named by secretary Amit Kumar. Notably, none of the teams had a single player in common. It was Tiwary’s team that reached the ground first and eventually played the match.

