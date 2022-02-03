Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Rajkot, Delhi, Guwahati, Cuttack, Trivandrum, Chennai and a Haryana centre are chosen as venues for the competition.

“We have spread the Ranji Trophy to nine different venues, across the country to mitigate any cross-transmission risk while also ensuring that bio-secure bubbles are not overburdened. While the persistent virus has still breached the bubble we have factored in certain contingency plans drawing from our past experience while formulating this structure,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote.

The first phase of the Ranji Trophy 2022 season, will start from February 10 and will end on March 15. This season will see 64 matches being played with the second and last phase of the competition will commence from May 30 and will go on till June 26, Jay Shah informed state units on Thursday.

Elite A in Rajkot: Gujarat, MP, Kerala and Meghalaya.

Elite B in Cuttack: Bengal, Baroda, Hyderabad and Chandigarh.

Elite C in Chennai: Karnataka, Railways, J & K and Pondicherry.

Elite D in Ahmedabad: Saurashtra, Mumbai, Odisha and Goa.

Elite E in Trivandrum: Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Services and Uttarakhand.

Elite F in Delhi: Punjab, HP, Haryana and Tripura.

Elite G in Haryana: Vidarbha, UP, Maharashtra and Assam.

Elite H in Guwahati: Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Chhattishgarh.

Plate: Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.