Highlights Ranji Trophy S/F, Day 3 Scorecard As It Happened : Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed gave Bengal hope after they lost early wickets. But on Day 3, after reaching their hundred – both departed and that meant Bengal folded for 273 conceding a crucial 68-run lead to Madhya Pradesh. Now, it is over to the Bengal bowlers to get them back in the hunt.Also Read - Manoj Tiwary's Love Letter Celebration For Wife Sushmita After Century in Ranji S/F; PIC Goes Viral

Mumbai, in the other semis, is on top as Uttar Pradesh have lost three wickets in under 100. UP still trail by 297 runs and have seven wickets in hand. UP need a massive partnership to get them out of trouble. Also Read - Hardik Pandya Knows What he Needs to do - Ex-AUS pacer Glenn McGrath Hails IND Allrounder

Live Updates

  • 3:20 PM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F, Day 3: After 38 balls, Yashasvi Jaiswal yet to get off the mark. This is peculiar because he is a strokemaker and this approach is totally against his natural game.

  • 3:14 PM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F, Day 3: Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal are un the middle and they are piling on the agony for Uttar Pradesh. The game is slipping away from them as Mumbai inch closer to the final. LIVE | MUM: 43/0 vs UP | MUM Lead by 256 runs

  • 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F, Day 3: Bengal have got a success and this is the big wicket of Himanshu Mantri. The opener hit a century in the first essay. Bengal needs more wickets to get back in the game.

  • 1:27 PM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F, Day 3: Mumbai’s Tushar Deshpande has bowled brilliantly, He has picked up three wickets to rattle Uttar Pradesh in their first essay. LIVE | UP: 152/9 vs MUM

  • 1:20 PM IST

  • 1:03 PM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F, Day 3: Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh are in commanding positions in their respective semi-finals. Uttar Pradesh and Bengal have a lot of catching up to do with a little more than two days to go.

  • 12:12 PM IST

  • 11:19 AM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F, Day 3: And finally, BEN allout for 273. They have conceded an important 68-run lead. Now, it is over to the Bengal spinners, who would be expected to get them back in the hunt.

  • 11:15 AM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F, Day 3: Shahbaz Ahmed perishes, he was looking to step up the ante and a loss of concentration led to his downfall. The Bengal side’s first innings has been a tale of two centuries. They are still trailing. LIVE | BEN: 273/9 vs MP

  • 10:54 AM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F, Day 3: Uttar Pradesh in further trouble as Karan Sharma departs. Mumbai are in control of their semi-final. Rinku Singh comes in with a lot of rebuilding to do. LIVE | UP: 64/3 vs MUM