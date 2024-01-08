Home

Ranji Trophy: Delhi Sack Captain Yash Dhull After Humiliating Loss To Puducherry, Himmat Singh To Lead

Yash Dhull was appointed as Delhi captain in 2022, the same year he led India to U-19 World Cup title in South Africa.

Yash Dhull plays for Delhi Capitals in IPL.

New Delhi: Following Delhi’s humiliating defeat to Puducherry in their opening Ranji Trophy encounter, Yash Dhull was sacked as captain on Monday. Senior batter Himmat Singh has been named as the new skipper replacing Dhull. Singh’s first assignment will be against Jammu and Kashmir in an away encounter starting from January 12.

Dhull, who made headlines after leading India to U-19 World Cup in 2022, was named Delhi captain the same year. Since then, Dhull scored 1185 runs at an average of 43.88. Against Puducherry, Dhull made two and 23 in the nine-wicket loss at Feroz Shah Kotla.

“Yash is a talented player but is out of form. We wanted him to do well as a batter, that is why we have relieved him of captaincy duties. Himmat is our senior player and has done very well for us. He will captain the side,” DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI.

