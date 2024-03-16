Home

‘Ranji Trophy Fees Can Be Doubled Or Tripled’, Sunil Gavaskar Amid Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer BCCI Contracts Saga

'Ranji Trophy Fees Can Be Doubled Or Tripled',Gavaskar Amid Kishan, Iyer BCCI Contracts Saga

New Delhi: India cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar suggested BCCI to double or Triple the fees of the Ranji Trophy to make more cricketers intrested in playing domestic cricket. He reckoned that if the fees of playing a Ranji Trophy match is a good fee there will be less people pulling out for various reasons.

Earlier, BCCI terminated the central contracts of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer as they missed the domestic cricket.

“(If) the Ranji Trophy fees can be doubled or tripled, certainly there’ll be a lot more people playing the Ranji Trophy, (and a) lot less pull outs from the Ranji Trophy, because if the fees of playing a Ranji Trophy match is a good fee there will be less people pulling out for various reasons” told the media on the sidelines an event to mark the completion of 25 years of The Champs Foundation.

Ishan had been out of cricketing action after pulling out of India’s Tests against South Africa last year due to personal reasons. He was reported to be training in Baroda and missed the entire Ranji Trophy campaign for Jharkhand. Recently, Ishan returned to action via the ongoing DY Patil T20 tournament in Navi Mumbai.

On the other hand, after being omitted from India’s Test squad for last three Tests against England, Shreyas missed Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Baroda due to back issues, but featured in the semi-final and final where his team won the 42nd trophy beating Vibarbha at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The BCCI said in a statement that Shreyas and Ishan, who were in Grade B and C respectively in the last central contracts list, were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations. It also recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team.

