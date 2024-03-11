Home

Ranji Trophy Final: Ajinkya Rahane, Musheer Khan Put Mumbai In Driver’s Seat At Day 2 Stumps

Mumbai are currently having a lead of 260 runs against Vidarbha in the final of Ranji Trophy.

Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot against Vidarbha in Ranji Trophy final.

Mumbai: India discard Ajinkya Rahane struck a timely unbeaten half-century as Mumbai took a huge 260-run lead against Vidarbha at Day 2 stumps in the ongoing Ranji Trophy final on Monday. Besides Rahane, young Musheer Khan is also batting at 51 not out, there negotiating the opposition attack with utmost patience and precision. Mumbai are aiming for their record 42nd Ranji Trophy title. After being bundled out for 224 in the first inning on Day 1, Mumbai came back roaring on the second day as they shot Vidarbha out for just 105.

In the second innings, Mumbai lost Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani cheaply before Musheer and Rahane shared an unbeaten 107-run stand to put their team in the driver’s seat. Old warhorse Rahane and Musheer were clinical as they frustrated the opposition for more than three hours to ensure the game tilted heavily in their favour when stumps were drawn.

Rahane, who has averaged just 12 runs this season, began cautiously but grew in confidence to bring up only his second fifty of the tournament, reaching 58 not out off 109 balls with the help of four boundaries and a six. At the other end, Musheer kept committing himself on the front foot, meeting most of the deliveries with a dead bat to consume 134 balls for his unbeaten 51 with three fours.

The two right-handers took their time to build the unbeaten third-wicket stand in 232 balls. However, the story could have been different has Rahane not taken the DRS against Harsh Dubey. Rahane was given LBW by the umpire but the DRS showed the ball had kissed the inside edge of the bat before hitting the pads.

Musheer followed the team’s instruction to a tee by dropping anchor, tiring out the opposition bowlers. To add more misery to Vidarbha, ace spinner Aditya Sarwate didn’t bowl to his potential due to an injury. Earlier, Vidarbha showed no conviction or game plan as they were skittled out for just 105 in their first essay. The lack of initiative was evident with Vidarbha neither succeeding in striking enough boundaries not being able to rotate the strike.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 224 & 141/2 in 50 overs (Musheer Khan 51 batting, Ajinkya Rahane 58 batting; Yash Thakur 1/25) lead Vidarbha 105 in 45.3 overs (Yash Rathod 27; Dhawal Kulkarni 3/15, Shams Mulani 3/32, Tanush Kotian 3/7) by 260 runs.

