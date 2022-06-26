Bengaluru: Madhya Pradesh made history on Sunday as they went on to beat favourites Mumbai by six to clinch their maiden Ranji Trophy title. Rajat Patidar’s brilliant 122 and Shubham Sharma’s 116 in the first essay looks to have made all the difference as the centuries gave MP a 162-run lead. In the end, that proved to be decisive as Mumbai could muster 269 in the second essay. That meant MP had to chase 108 to win. It was a cakewalk for them.Also Read - LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates, India vs Ireland 1st T20I: Forecasts Predict Rain Interruption Inevitable

Mumbai opted to bat and posted 374 in the first innings of the final. For Mumbai, Sarfaraz Khan was the star as he hit a brilliant 134. Apart from Khan's 134, Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 78 but there was nothing beyond that as they kept losing regular wickets.

Despite Shams Mulani's brilliant five-wicket haul, twin centuries from the MP batters helped them get a crucial lead.

Under-pressure Mumbai did not respond well in their second essay with the pitch playing a few tricks. All the top five batters for Mumbai got a start but unfortunately only Suved Parakar could hit a fifty. He scored 51 and that was the highest individual score by a Mumbai batter.

None of the star Mumbai batters getting a big one hurt them as all they could leave MP to get was 108. Kumar Kartikeya made the ball talk with the pitch also acting as his friend. He picked up four crucial wickets.

Chasing 108 to win, MP lost Yash Dubey early for one. After that captain Himanshu Mantri and Shubham Sharma stitched a 50-run partnership to steady things. Unfortunately, Mantri perished for 37 and so did Parth Sahani (3). Eventually, it was Sharma and Rajat Patidar who took MP over the line.