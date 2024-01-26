Home

Sports

Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal Creates World Record For Fastest Triple Hundred In First-Class Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal Creates World Record For Fastest Triple Hundred In First-Class Cricket

At the end of day’s play, Hyderabad were at 529/1 with Tanmay Agarwal unbeaten on 323 off 160 balls.

Tanmay Agarwal celebrates after scoring triple hundred against Arunachal Pradesh. (Image: BCCI)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal surpassed South African cricketer Marco Marais for the fastest triple hundred in first-class cricket when he reached the milestone in just 147 balls on Friday. Agarwal’s record innings came against Arunachal Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy Plate Group match. Marais had achieved the feat in 191 balls during the game between Border and Western Province.

Trending Now

At a time when the Indian cricket team are piling on more pressure on the visiting Englishmen at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, miles away at ‘Gen-Next’ cricket ground on the outskirts of the city, Agarwal pummeled the opposition bowling attack at will.

You may like to read

In reply to Arunachal Pradesh’s 172 all out in the first innings, Hyderabad rode on Agarwal’s unbeaten 323 off 160 balls took Hyderabad to 529/1 in just 48 overs at the end of day’s play. Agarwal’s innings was studded with 33 fours and 21 sixes. He added 449 for the opening stand with Rahul Singh, who smashed 185 in just 105 balls.

For the record, the highest first-class score by an Indian was 443 by BB Nimbalkar, who hit it in a Ranji Trophy match between Maharashtra and Kathiawar. The world record for highest individual first-class score is 501 not out by the legendary Brian Lara for Warwickshire in an English county game against Durham.

For Arunachal Pradesh, Divyanshu Yadav (0/117 in 9 overs) and Techi Doria (0/101 in 9 overs) are two bowlers, who conceded more than hundred runs in less than 10 overs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.