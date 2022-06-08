HIGHLIGHTS | Ranji Trophy 2022, Q/Fs, Day 3

Live Updates

  • 4:28 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh has become the first team to reach the semis. They have beaten Karnataka by five wickets.

  • 3:34 PM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy 2022: Under pressure, Karan Sharma has been brilliant. He is leading the chase for Uttar Pradesh against Karnataka. UP needs 43 more to win, while Karnataka need five wickets. Karnataka would hope they can get a breakthrough now and build on that.

  • 2:57 PM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy 2022: Prithvi Shaw has missed out on a century. He scored 72 against Uttarakhand. Mumbai dominate proceedings with a 675-run-lead.

  • 2:06 PM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy 2022: Uttar Pradesh require less than 100 now. They also have five wickets in hand. Karnataka would hope to get past Prince Yadav and Karan Sharma. LIVE | UP: 115/5 vs KAR | UP Needs 98 to Win

  • 1:57 PM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy 2022: Mumbai’s lead goes past 600. Prithvi Shaw and Yashaswi Jaiswal have got Mumbai off to a good start. This is a big innings for Shaw – who has already hit fifty – he would like to get a big one and impress the selectors ahead of the Test versus England.

  • 1:37 PM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy 2022: Madhya Pradesh allout for 397. They have taken a crucial 178-run lead. The lead could be very crucial against Punjab. Punjab would now have to play out of their skin to make a match out of this. LIVE | MP: 397 Allout vs PUN | MP Lead by 178

  • 1:26 PM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy 2022: Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh needs 115 more to win, They have six wickets in hand. Rinku Singh is in the middle and he will hold the key in the 213 chase against Karnataka. LIVE | UP: 98/4 vs KAR | UP Need 115 to Win

  • 1:10 PM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy 2022: Prithvi Shaw and Yashaswi Jaiswal have walked out to bat for Mumbai. Focus would be on them with Mumbai on top. Shaw failed in the first essay and he would now look to cash-in.

  • 11:48 AM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy 2022: Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar has continued his good form from the IPL into the quarters. He has reached the 70s and has a century in his sight versus Punjab.

  • 11:45 AM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy 2022: Mumbai need four more wickets to win. Uttarakhand in trouble as they are reeling. Shams Mulani has picked up two wickets. LIVE | UTK: 105/6 vs MUM