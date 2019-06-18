ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh stole the show as India beat Pakistan at Old Trafford. Ranveer’s gesture towards a crying Pakistani fan is simply unmissable. Ranveer was spotted comforting the crying Pakistan fan. The fan was shattered after Pakistan lost the match by 89 runs via (DLS) method. It was a thumping victory over Pakistan for India as they also made sure they kept their unbeaten record against the arch-rivals intact. Ranveer not only comforted the fan but also danced with Sunil Gavaskar before hugging an elated Kohli after the memorable win.

Here is the viral video of Ranveer comforting the crying Pakistan fan:

View this post on Instagram #RanveerSingh COMFORTING A PAKISTANI FANNNN!!! WE LOVEEEE YOUUUU 😍😍😍😍😍💕💕💕💕💕 A post shared by ShowSha (@therealshowsha) on Jun 17, 2019 at 2:20am PDT

Meanwhile, India also maintained their unbeaten streak in the ongoing tournament after four games.

A Virat Kohli fan, Ranveer took to Twitter to heap praise on the Indian skipper. “I’ve been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was VIRAT KOHLI,” read his post.

He did not stop there, he praised the Indian captain further. “He’s well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time. Leading our country like a true alpha warrior. Yeh naya India hai, aur yeh banda naye India ka Hero hai. We are proud of you, Kaptaan,” read his tweet.

Ranveer Singh is surely winning hearts in the UK. He is in the UK for the shooting of his upcoming film ’83-The Film’. It is a film based on India’s triumphant run at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer would play Kapil Dev in the film which will release next year.