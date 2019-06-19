Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming sports-drama ’83’ in England might have landed in a thick soup for his recent tweet with the Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya after India’s big win over Pakistan in Manchester. Ranveer is being threatened with a copyright lawsuit by Paul Heyman, manager of infamous WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar for stealing his popular war cry.

Paul has blamed that Ranveer had used his popular catchphrase – ‘Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat’ which he used to shout the time when Lesnar enters in the WWE arena. The famous war cry reads is also printed on the back of Lesnar’s outfits that he wears in the ring.

Ranveer used the slogan with a minor change while sharing a selfie cricketer Hardik Pandya at the India-Pakistan World Cup 2019. He posted a selfie and wrote, ‘Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat. The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya. @hardikpandya7 ma boi #unstoppable.’

Heyman had earlier cautioned the official Twitter account of the Cricket World Cup on the same issue after it praised MS Dhoni in January 2019 saying, “Eat. Sleep. Finish games. Repeat. Life.”

My most (in)sincere compliments to @cricketworldcup for promoting the amazing @msdhoni by paraphrasing my mantra for @WWE #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar #EatSleepConquerRepeat. Our royalties may be paid in cash, check, stock or cryptocurrency. https://t.co/sGtIALzso1 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 18, 2019



Meanwhile, the Indian team are on a high after beating arch-rivals Pakistan by 89 runs via DLS method. The Men in Blue will next take on Afghanistan on Saturday (June 22) which should in theory be an easy match for them.