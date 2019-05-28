As India gear up to begin their World Cup campaign in England, Bollywood is gearing up to relive the moment of India’s first World Cup victory led by Kapil Dev in 1983. Ranveer Singh starrer Kapil Dev’s biopic will showcase the journey of the man who captained the Indian team which won the 1983 World Cup.

Ranveer Singh, before leaving for England to shoot, dropped an Instagram post that revealed which actors will play the roles of the different players from Kapil’s 1983 team. Like the real team, the onscreen team will also reach England to shoot on real locations where the team had triumphed in 1983. In true cricketing manner, the cast of the film reached the Mumbai Airport in a team bus before taking the flight.

Apart from Ranveer playing Kapil, Saqeeb Salim will Mohinder Amarnath, Pankaj Tripathi enact the role Man Singh, Adinath Kothare plays Dilip Vengsarkar and Marathi actor Chirag plays the role of his father Sandip Patil in the movie. Sacred Games star Jatin Sarna will play Yashpal Sharma.

Earlier, the entire cast of the film had a preparatory camp in Dharamshala where to undergo training and learn the physical attributes of the legendary cricketers. Kapil Dev along with several other cricketers had paid visit to the camp. Ranveer Singh had also stayed with the World Cup-winning captain in Delhi for some days to understand the former cricketer and portray him in true manner.

The shooting of the film is expected to start on the same day India begin their journey in this year’s World Cup, that is on June 5.