Ranveer Singh To Unveil ICC World Cup 2023 Anthem, Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Dhanashree Verma Likely To Feature

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the much-awaited ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 anthem will be revealed tomorrow i.e. 20 September at 12 PM IST.

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the much-awaited ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 anthem will be revealed tomorrow, i.e., September 20 at 12 PM IST. The ICC took to their official ‘X’ handle (formerly known as Twitter) and uploaded a picture with the caption “The greatest cricketer, Jashn, is almost here, 12 PM IST tomorrow!.”

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh will be leading the character in the ICC anthem. As per reports, Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife, Dhanashree Verma, will also be part of this year’s ICC anthem. The music will be composed by the great singer Pritam Chakraborty.

The much-awaited mega event will take place from October to November and will be played across 10 cities. Defending champions England will take on runners-up New Zealand in the opening fixture of the ODI World Cup 2023 on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The final will also be played at the very same venue on November 19.

The official warm-up fixtures for all 10 teams at the prestigious tournament were also announced on August 23 by the ICC. The games will be played from September 29 to October 3 across three venues in India: Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram.

In a recent tweet shared on the ‘X’ handle, the ICC announced the date for their ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 anthem. The ICC wrote, “The greatest cricketer, Jashn, is almost here; 12 PM IST tomorrow!.”

The greatest cricketing Jashn is almost here, 12pm IST tomorrow! #CWC23 👀 pic.twitter.com/vqAURnVWlV — ICC (@ICC) September 19, 2023

According to reports, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife, Dhanashree Verma, will also feature in the ICC anthem along with Ranveer Singh.

Dhanshree Verma Chahal likely to feature in the ICC anthem for the 2023 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/sfM10zxXuR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 19, 2023

India will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 08, 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The 1983 and 2011 World Cup Champions will then take on Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on October 11, 2023 and then face Pakistan on October 14, 2023 at the world’s biggest cricket stadium – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

India will play their next five matches against Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka and South Africa respectively before playing their final league-stage match against the Netherlands on November 12, 2023.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

