  • Home
  • Sports
  • Raphael Varane Retires From International Football

Raphael Varane Retires From International Football

NEW Delhi: French defender Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from the International football. Varane represents France in international football. Varane is regarded as one of the best cen

Updated: February 2, 2023 8:38 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

Raphael Varane Retires From International Football

NEW Delhi: French defender Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from the International football. Varane represents France in international football.

Also Read:

Varane is regarded as one of the best centre backs of all the time and played a significant role in Francd Cup campaign of 2018.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 2, 2023 8:28 PM IST

Updated Date: February 2, 2023 8:38 PM IST