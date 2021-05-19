Former India captain, Sachin Tendulkar, also known as the Little Master, is one of the greatest players to have ever graced the field. But Tendulkar’s love is not restricted to playing the perfect straight drive. The Little Master is equally fond of cars and has a collection to be really proud of. Here’s a snapshot of some of the cars he has been photographed with over the years. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar unveils the new 3-Series in India

From Maruti 800 to becoming the Brand Ambassador of BMW, Tendulkar has come a long way.

Maruti 800

Sachin Tendulkar with one of his first cars, the Maruti 800 that still has a place in his garage.

Mordena Ferrari 360

Formula One champion Michael Schumacher gifted Tendulkar a 360 Modena Ferrari back in 2002, which he later sold in 2011. Sachin’s Ferrari also featured in a Bollywood film called ‘Ferrari ki Savari’.

BMW I8

Sachin’s BMW i8 Plug-in Hybrid Sportscar, in which he can be spotted regularly, has been given a makeover. It has been fully customized by DC Design. The stock car which was a shade of white and blue has been given a sporty paint and a shade of red and white with custom black accents.

BMW 7 Series

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar posted a video of himself on the passenger seat of his BMW 7-Series demonstrating the car’s self-parking system while the driver seat was empty.

Thrilling experience to witness my car park itself in my garage. It felt like Mr. India (@AnilKapoor) had taken control! 😋

I’m sure the rest of the weekend will be as exciting with my friends. pic.twitter.com/pzZ6oRmIAt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 2, 2019

Written By:

SUNNY DAUD