Rare Sight! Sachin Tendulkar Dances To ‘Naatu-Naatu’ Song With Ramcharan, Akshay Kumar – WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar is the brand ambassador of Indian Street Premier League. The incident took place during the opening ceremony of ISPL.

Sachin Tendulkar and differently-abled cricketer Amir Hussain walk out to bat in ISPL.

Mumbai: In a rare sight, legendary Sachin Tendulkar was caught shaking a leg with movie superstars Akshay Kumar and Ramcharan during the opening ceremony of the inaugural Indian Street Premier League in Thane on Wednesday. Saif Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Suriya were other superstars who were also present during the star-studded event.

Tendulkar, who is the brand ambassador of Indian Street Premier League, danced to the famous song ‘Naatu-Naatu’ from the movie RRR that also won the prestigious Oscar award for Best Original Song. A cricket match was also played on the day to mark the opening of the tournament.

Akshay’s Khiladi XI played against Tendulkar’s Master’s XI. Among the cricketers, former India stars Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa and Suresh Raina graced the occasion.

Besides his dancing skills, Tendulkar also won hearts of netizens as he invited differently-abled cricketer Amir Hussain from Jammu and Kashmir to play in the inaugural match of ISPL. During his recent trip to Jammu and Kashmir, Tendulkar had gifted a bat Hussain.

However, he was dismissed by Indian comedian and rapper, Munawar Faruqui, while trying to scoop the ball towards fine leg. Moving towards the off side, Tendulkar got a thick top edge with Naman Ojha making no mistake.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tendulkar stated playing in the Ranji Trophy provides national players an opportunity to go back to basics while also elevating the level of the domestic tournament. His comments come in after BCCI’s strong stance on the cricketers who refuse to play domestic cricket.

“When India players turn up for their domestic teams, it raises the quality of play for youngsters and sometimes new talent is identified. It also gives the national players a chance to sometimes rediscover the basics,” Tendulkar posted on X.

“Throughout my career, I remained passionate about playing for Mumbai whenever I had the opportunity. Growing up, we had almost 7-8 India players in our dressing room, and it was fun to play alongside them,” Tendulkar added.

The Master Blaster was recently seen in Jamnagar in Gujarat at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Not only Tendulkar, but several other cricketing starts from India and overseas were present at the event.

