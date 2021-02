RAS vs BAG Dream11 Team Predictions

Raval Sporting vs Barcelona Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 37 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s RAS vs BAG at Montjuic Ground: Barcelona Gladiators will target recovery after they started their campaign with a defeat. They will take the field against Raval Sporting who will be playing their second consecutive match today. Raval Sporting vs Barcelona Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RAS vs BAG, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, Raval Sporting Dream11 Team Player List, Barcelona Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Raval Sporting vs Barcelona Gladiators Girona ECS T10 Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – RAS vs BAG T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction – Raval Sporting vs Barcelona Gladiators ECS T10 Also Read - DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints Jharkhand Women's T20 2021 Match 8: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Dumka Daisies vs Jamshedpur Jasmines at 2:00 PM IST February 17

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Raval Sporting and Barcelona Gladiators will take place at 2:30 PM IST – February 17. Also Read - KHA vs RAS Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021 Match 36: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Kharian vs Raval Sporting at 1:00 PM IST

Time: 3:00 PM IST. Also Read - TRS vs BLP Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 35: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Trinitat Royal Strikers vs Black Panthers at 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

RAS vs BAG My Dream11 Team

Tanzeer Ur-Rahman (captain), Davinder Singh (vice-captain), Kishitij Patel, Haroon Salik, Ali Zafar-Khan, Gurwinder Sidhu, Arslan Muhammad, S Jangra, Gaurang Mahyavansh, Manish Manwani, Ali Raza

RAS vs BAG Probable Playing XIs

Barcelona Gladiators: Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Shahid Nazir, Arslan Muhammad, Babar Basharat, Haroon Salik, Sagar Shahbaz, A Zafar Khan, Nadeem Muhammad, Muhammad Umar, Ali Raza, Ihsan Ullah-Asda

Raval Sporting: Kishitij Patel, Karan Datta, Davinder Singh, Manish Manwani, Amit Das, Muhammad Rizwan, Dawood Masood, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Nandan Bathani, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad

RAS vs BAG Full Squads

Raval Sporting: Manish Manwani, Gurwinder Sidhu, Lovepreet Singh, Numan Ali, Unnatkumar Patel, Davinder Singh, Sawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad, Faizan Ahmad, Zain Abideen, Ravi Patel, Amit Das, Karan Datta, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Ishan Patel, Kishitij Patel, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Naveen Kumar, Rohin Kumar, Yudhvir Singh

Barcelona Gladiators: Harsoon Salik, Tahir Nawaz, Arslan Muhammad, Farhan Inayat, Amad Muhammad, Shahid Nazir, Ali Raza, Babar Basharat, Iqbal Muzzamil, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Ihsan Ullah-Asda, Ameer Taimur, Muhammad Umar, Farooq Ahmed, Arslan Yousaf, Sagar Shahbaz, Nadeem Muhammad, Muhammad Ali Khan, Zahid Akbar, Usman Asghar

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RAS Dream11 Team/ BAG Dream11 Team/ Raval Sporting Dream11 Team Prediction/ Barcelona Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.