RAS vs HAW Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Barcelona T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Raval Sporting vs Hawks, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Montjuic Ground 1 PM IST November 29, 2022, Tuesday

TOSS – The ECS T10 Barcelona match toss between Raval Sporting and Hawks will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – November 29, 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Keeper – Kishitij Patel(VC)

Batsmen – Datta Karan, Zain Aslam Bibi, Aamir Javid

All-rounders – Ishan Patel (C), Muhammad Sohail, Manish Manwani, Ameer Hamzah

Bowlers – Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Sanaullah, Numan Ali.

RAS vs HAW Probable Playing XI

Raval Sporting: Ishan Patel©, Chyet Patel, Karan Datta, Manish Manwani, Kishitij Patel(wk), Unnatkumar Patel, Muhammad Rizwan, Gopi Waraich, Numan Ali, Ranveer Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi

Hawks: Zain Mujadi, Muhammad Bilal, Ameer Hamzah, Muhammad Sohail, Aamir Javid, Syed Yousaf, Kamran Zia©(wk), Naqash Ahmad, Umair Muhammad, Muhammad Sanaullah, Zafar Farhan

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.