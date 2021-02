RAS vs MIN Dream11 Team Predictions

Raval Sporting vs Minhaj Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 26 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's RAS vs MIN at Montjuic Ground: Group C matches of the European Cricket Series get underway today with Raval Sporting and Minhaj locking horns in what will be the 26th match of the tournament.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Raval Sporting and Minhaj will take place at 12:30 PM IST – February 15.

Time: 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

RAS vs MIN My Dream11 Team

Jafar Iqbal (captain), Kishitij Patel (vice-captain), Mubashar Ali, Gurwinder Singh, Muhammad Riaz, Sarfraz Ahmed, Asjad Butt, Numan Ali, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Manish Manwani, Muhammad Uneeb Shah

RAS vs MIN Probable Playing XIs

Raval Sporting: Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Faizan Ahmad, Numan Ali, Ishan Patel, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Muhammad Rizwan, Davinder Singh Kaur, Gurwinder Singh

Minhaj: Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Amir, Awais Ahmed, Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Dilsher Ahmed, Khizar Ali, Usman Mushtaq

RAS vs MIN Full Squads

Raval Sporting: Muhammad Rizwan, Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Faizan Ahmad, Naveen Kumar, Rohin Kumar, Yudhvir Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Unnatkumar Patel, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad, Zain Abideen, Ravi Patel, Numan Ali, Ishan Patel, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Davinder Singh Kaur, Gurwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Nandan Bathani

Minhaj: Dilsher Ahmed, Khizar Ali, Usman Mushtaq, Waqas Basharat, Ameer Hamzah, Noman Bhashart, Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Amir, Awais Ahmed, Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad UneebShah, Yasir Razzak, Amar Shahzad, Shahzad Basharat, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Faizan Ali, Khalid Mehmood, Yasin Javaid, Majid Hanif

