Raval Sporting CC vs Skyways CC Dream11 Team Prediction Fancode ECS T10 – Barcelona – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's RAS vs SKY at Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona: In the match no. 83 of Fancode ECS T10 – Barcelona tournament, Raval Sporting CC will take on Skyways CC at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Tuesday. The Fancode ECS T10 – Barcelona RAS vs SKY match will start at 5 PM IST – March 2. Both teams have had contrasting ECS T10 Barcelona campaigns so far. Raval Sporting have won four of their five games and are placed at the 2nd spot in Group C. They are level on points with group leaders Minhaj CC. They defeated the Bangladesh Kings by 38 runs in their last match. Skyways, on the other hand, are rock-bottom in Group C with no wins in five.

TOSS: The Fancode ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Raval Sporting CC and Skyways CC will take place at 4:30 PM IST – March 2.

Time: 5 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground.

RAS vs SKY My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sharoon Bashir, Kishitij Patel, Karan Datta

Batters – Rabi Asif, Davinder Singh, Gurwinder Sidhu

All-Rounders – Sonu Jangra (C), Adeel Shahzad

Bowlers – Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Adeel Arif (vc), Dawood Masood

RAS vs SKY Probable Playing XIs

Raval Sporting CC: Kishitij Patel (wk), Davinder Singh, Karan Datta (C), Manish Manwani, Amit Das, Numan Ali, Muhammad Rizwan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Yudhvir Singh, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra.

Skyways CC: Sharoon Bashir (wk), Hamad Khalid, Adeel Arif, Rab Asif, Adeel Shahzad (C), Irfan Ali, Temooties Bashir, Naqash Butt, Shehroz George, Rohail Arif, Awais Waleed.

RAS vs SKY Squads

Raval Sporting CC: Amit Das, Datta Karan (C), Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Kishitij Patel (wk), Manish Manwani, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Davinder Singh, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad, Gurpreet Singh, Ishan Patel, Lovepreet Singh, Unnatkumar Patel, Gurwinder Sidhu, Naveen Kumar, Rohin Kumar, Numan Ali, Yudhvir Singh, Faizan Ahmad, Zain Abideen, Ravi Patel.

Skyways CC: Sharoon Bashir, Rabi Asif, Hamad Khalid, Adeel Arif, Umer Hayat, Rohail Arif, Irfan Ali, Muhammad Naveed, Adeel Shahzad, Temothees Bashir, Shehroz George, Muneeb Ur Rehman, Zohaib Ashraf, Jonson Gill, Babar Ali, Muhammad Bilal.

