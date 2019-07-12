Rashid Khan has been appointed as the new captain of Afghanistan after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 debacle. The 20-year-old has been the big reason for the success of Afghanistan in international cricket. He is also among the top all-rounders in the world. Asghar Afghan has been named his deputy and will be the vice-captain of the team. Rashid replaced Gulbadin Naib, who had a disastrous World Cup as a skipper. It was not a great World Cup campaign for the Asian minnows as they did not even manage to win one match. It seems like this comes in as a knee-jerk reaction after the poor show at the marquee event.

This also means that Rashid will lead the side in a one-off Test against Bangladesh in September, followed by a tri-series involving Bangladesh and Zimbabwe before a full home series against West Indies – including three T20Is, three ODIs and a one-off Test – in India between November 5 and December 1.