Afghanistan’s mercurial spinner Rashid Khan has added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the youngest-ever skipper to lead in a Test match. After being appointed as Afghanistan captain in all three formats, Rashid walked for toss for the first time during Bangladesh vs Afghanistan one-off Test in Chittagong on Thursday. Rashid has broken a 15-year-old record to become the youngest cricketer to lead a side in the longest format of the game.

The Nangarhar-born cricketer broken Zimbabwe Tatenda Taibu’s record which was set in 2004. Rashid achieved the feat at the age of 20 years 350 days old whereas Tabu had earlier scripted the record at the age of 20 years 358 days. Afghanistan had received the Test status in 2017 but did not get an ideal start in the longest format of the game as they were defeated by India within two days in their first Test match.

It’s Rashid Khan’s first Test as captain! He has won the toss and Afghanistan will bat in the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Follow #BANvAFG live ⬇️ https://t.co/kHXVx32oOc pic.twitter.com/hSF3p6N71s — ICC (@ICC) September 5, 2019

Youngest to captain in each of the international cricket formats….

in ODIs: 19y-165d – Rashid Khan for Afghanistan in Mar 2018 in T20Is: 20y-224d – Tshepo Phaswana for Botswana in May 2019 in Tests: 20y-350d – Rashid Khan at Chattogram (Chittagong) today! #BANvAFG — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 5, 2019



In their next match, Afghanistan was able to outclass Ireland by seven wickets earlier this year.

Afghanistan had named Rashid as captain for all formats of the game following the team’s disappointing World Cup campaign in England and Wales earlier this year. The team was not able to win a single match in the tournament.

While filing this story, Afghanistan had won the toss against Bangladesh and opted to bat first.

Playing XI for both teams for the one-off Test are as follows:

Afghanistan: Ihsanullah, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Afsar Zazai (wk), Rashid Khan (C), Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan.

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan.