Erin Holland has changed sides and understandably so! The ace sports presenter would now be rooting for the Knight Riders franchise. Erin’s husband Ben Cutting – who was a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad outfit – has been bought by the Knights and he could be up against his old mates at Chennai today as Hyderabad take on Kolkata in their IPL season opener on Sunday. Also Read - SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 3 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 11 Sunday

So, here is how the banter between Rashid Khan and Erin started. Initially, the SRH allrounder posted a picture on Instagram claiming that he is all set for Hyderabad’s first match of the 14th IPL edition. Also Read - IPL 2021 Live Streaming: How to Watch T20 League in UK, US, Canada, Australia, TV Broadcast, Channels

This post was spotted instantly by Erin, who reacted. She made it clear that she is going to support the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 11th April 2021. And to that, Rashid has replied with a No. Also Read - Andre Russell's NEW Blonde Hairstyle Ahead of IPL 2021 Game Will Scare Sunrisers Hyderabad