Rashid Khan is just not one of those cricketers who can be ignored or forgotten. His version of leg-spin has been the talk to tactic meetings for every version of franchise cricket worldwide, and quite a concern even for national team coaches and captains. When he bowls, everyone keeps a close eye on things, not least the batters. When he bats, that too becomes a cause of concern for all opposing players and fans and is pure delight for his own side. Some people thrive on the leadership role, and the first time Rashid got this role in IPL 2022, he came good, surprisingly more with his bat than the cricket ball.

The match Gujarat Titans (GT) with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday night was a David Miller show, no doubt, but stand-in skipper Rashid Khan, replacing Hardik Pandya, Rashid's 40 off 21 deliveries made a telling difference, even as CSK began harbouring some hopes of turning things around.

He ensured that the rival bowlers did not get any relief from any quarter and were not happier bowling to him, with Miller going ballistic from the other side.

For the time Rashid was at the crease, he was as good as his South African teammate, shot for shot, and one over from Chris Jordan went for a heap and the match was essentially decided.

Seventy runs in just over six overs were unreal, and CSK never got out of their stupor.

This from a player who is regarded more for his bowling. He went wicket-less against CSK, but 29 off four overs would be acceptable in any T20 game.

Where Rashid stands out is his will to win and fighting spirit. Many a batter has been made to look foolish by the Afghan superstar and the smile, ranging from disarming to contemptuous hides a mind that clicks furiously as to how to best his rival, be it with bat or ball.

Rashid is part of a Gujarat Titans side that is going through a tremendous purple patch presently, but IPL 2022 is a long tournament, so things need to keep falling into place for the franchise to stay at the top of the table for any length of time.

Rashid Khan has so far claimed only six wickets in the six matches played by GT, three of them coming in one game. His economy of 6.66 however is the best among the top 20 bowlers, so can’t see his coaches complaining.

Then he adds with his batting and stays in the game in any way, shape or form. Can’t ask for much more.