“There’s life in the old dog yet” – This idiom was proved correct on Friday when veteran all-rounder Yusuf Pathan grabbed a stunner during the Round 1, Group A match of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20. Defying gravity and age at the same time, Yusuf took a blinder of a catch to dismiss opposition skipper Darshan Misal at the crucial stage during Baroda vs Goa match. Irfan Pathan couldn’t stop himself from heaping praise on his elder brother and shared the video of Yusuf’s effort on his official handle.

The 36-year-old Yusuf’s athleticism and hunger for the game stunned everyone including the fans who lauded his special effort on the field. Known as one of the fiercest hitters of the cricket ball, Yusuf has made a name for himself in the international and domestic circuit with his powerful batting. However, his effort in the field during the last lap of his career perfectly exhibited his fitness levels.

WATCH VIDEO:

Is it a bird ? No this is @yusuf_pathan Great catch today lala.All ur hard work in pre season is paying off #hardwork @BCCI @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/bcpO5pvuZI — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 8, 2019



Joining the wagon to congratulate the elderly Pathan, Afghanistan’s star cricketer Rashid Khan also lauded Yusuf’s effort and rated it an “absolute stunner”. He also used the reference of famous Bollywood movie ‘Sholay’ to compare Pathan’s on-field antics.

Rashid commented on the video: “Absolutely stunner @iamyusufpathan Bhai . Ye Pathan k hath hai thakur”.

Absolutely stunner @iamyusufpathan Bhai . Ye Pathan k hath hai thakur 🙈🙈 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) November 8, 2019



Younger brother Pathan shared the above video from his official Twitter handle with caption reading: “Is it a bird? No this is Yusuf Pathan. Great catch today lala.All ur hard work in pre season is paying off”.

He quickly spotted Rashid’s comment and gave an even funnier reply to the Afghan leggie. Irfan wrote, “Haha sahi kaha pathano ke hath or wrist mein jaadu hay…”

Haha sahi kaha pathano ke hath or wrist mein jaadu hay… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 8, 2019



However, Yusuf’s effort failed to save the day for Baroda as they went down versus Goa by four wickets. Chasing 150 to win vs Baroda on a batting-friendly Vizag track, Suyash Prabhudessai top-scored for Goa with a match-winning knock of 60*.

After the completion of Vijay Hazare and Deodhar Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament is another important domestic competition which provides everyone a chance to showcase their skill and strength in the shorter format.

It also serves as a perfect platform for the young and talented cricketers to hone their skills and grab eyeballs ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction in December in Kolkata.