Dubai: Virat Kohli is making a comeback to the Indian team and the buzz on social media is palpable. On Wednesday, Kohli hit the nets for the first practice session and that stole the show. Not only did he meet Babar Azam and the Pakistan team, but he also took Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan by surprise. The Afghan spinner recently narrated a story when Kohli batted for two and a half hours in the net during IPL. Rashid also hailed Kohli’s positive mindset.Also Read - Virat Kohli Ruled Out of Asia Cup Due to Wrist Injury Ahead of Pakistan Match; Fake News Bizarrely Goes VIRAL

“During the IPL, we had a match the next day against RCB. In the nets, I was just counting the time Virat was out there. To be honest, he batted for two and half hours. Main aisa hairan hua (I was so shocked). Our nets were finished and still, he was there batting. The next day he scored around 70 against us. His mindset is very positive,” Rashid told sports presenter Sawera Pasha ahead of the Asia Cup. Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Missed Out On IND vs PAK Tickets? Here's How You Can Still Watch The Match In Stadium

The next day, Kohli hit a brilliant 73 off 54 balls to guide RCB to an easy eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans by chasing down 169 in 18.4 overs. Also Read - Virat Kohli Takes Suggestions From Pakistan Batting Coach Md. Yousuf Ahead of Asia Cup 2022; VIRAL PIC is PROOF

Meanwhile, India takes on Pakistan on August 28 and that is the big one and if things go as per expectation – the two teams could lock horns thrice in a span of 14 days.

The top-two teams from each group will further play in a ‘Super 4’ round, meaning there is a high probability of at least another India – Pakistan game in the second round before the final where the top two would feature.