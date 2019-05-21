Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI: Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan offering namaz prayers during the holy month of Ramzan ahead of a cricket match will win your respect. Ahead of the 2nd ODI versus Ireland, Rashid was spotted by the side of the ground offering the namaz prayers as the other cricketers can be seen inside the ground, getting ready for the match. Rashid had his jersey on as he would be required to get ready for the match. Afghanistan is trailing in the series 0-1 after Ireland beat them in the series opener.

Here is the video of Rashid Khan offering the namaz prayers.

Rashid Khan is currently the No 1 bowler in T20Is and he would be hoping to make a huge statement during the upcoming World Cup in England. Rashid has good experience of bowling in such conditions which would help Afghanistan.

During a recent interview, Rashid accepted that he wanted to bat like Afridi and entertain crowds the same way as ‘Boom Boom’ did for a long time.

“He is one player who has fans all over the world,” said Rashid.

“You don’t get such players every day. Check his record, he doesn’t have many centuries, but whenever he arrived, he would hit four-five-six sixes, entertain and leave. That is why he had fans. You had to become his fan.”

“As such, we didn’t talk about anything, in particular, even cricket or bowling, but I remember how happy he was to meet me,” recalled Afridi when asked about Rashid during an interview with ESPN Cricinfo.