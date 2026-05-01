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Rashid Khan opens up on his injury after Gujarat Titans defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets

Rashid Khan opens up on his injury after Gujarat Titans defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets

Rashid Khan breaks silence on his injury after Gujarat Titans took their revenge by defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets in IPL 2026.

Rashid Khan opens up on Injury update after GT defeat RCB by wickets in IPL 2026

The match no. 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Speaking about the match result, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets and took a closer step to the qualification race.

Gujarat Titans star player showcased a dominating performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Their excellence and presence on the field helped them to win their fifth match in the tournament, out of nine matches. With this victory, Gujarat Titans reached the fifth spot in the points table with 10 points.

In this victory, star GT spinner and one of the finest players of all time, Rashid Khan, played a big role for Gujarat Titans to bowled down RCB at a low total. In his four overs, Rashid Khan conceded 19 runs and took important wickets from dangerous batters, Devdutt Padikkal at 40 runs and Tim David at 9 runs.

Also Read: Bhuvneshwar Kumar breaks silence on Rajat Patidar’s catch controversy during RCB vs GT clash, says…

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Speaking on Star Sports’ ‘Amul Cricket Live’ and JioHotstar’s ‘Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live’ with JioStar experts Mitchell McClenaghan and Sanjay Bangar, Rashid Khan opened up about his fitness concerns and facing injuries.

“It was a back injury and, given the energy I bowl with in my action and run-up, I needed to work consistently on my fitness after that injury, which, to be honest, I did not do. My rehab did not go as well as it should have. I only had about two to two-and-a-half months to get back on the field and, since those were Afghanistan matches, I had to play. The second big mistake I made was playing a Test match, where I bowled around 67 overs, after which I felt the injury again. So, after the IPL last year, I wanted to give myself and my body more time to recover properly, complete my rehab, and regain the energy and intensity that I bowl with. It is all going well now and, hopefully, it continues.”

Rashid Khan reflected on his crucial bowling spell against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), “The most important thing for me was to bowl in the right areas. It was important for the team that I maintained a good economy, especially in the middle overs. Whenever I conceded runs, it was because I had bowled bad balls. So, that was on my mind. If I could minimise the percentage of those as much as possible, it would benefit me. My focus was to consistently hit the 5 to 5.5-metre length, which really helped me.”

Rashid Khan reacted to Gujarat Titans’ middle-order collapse in IPL 2026, “In a competition like the IPL, every team will have a weakness in some department, whether it is bowling, the middle order, or the top order. We try, as much as possible, not to focus on that. Whoever gets the responsibility in the middle, including myself, should aim to score 15-20 runs if I have five to 10 balls to play. That is extremely important because if we keep thinking that our middle order is weak or that the top order failing will put us in trouble, we lose our focus. If you look at some other teams in the competition, they do not have a bowling line-up of the calibre that we do. So, our focus is to restrict the opposition batters to low scores and make things easier for our batters.”

Also Read: RR vs DC IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Mitchell Starc, Prithvi Shaw IN, Lungi Ngidi OUT, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi eyes…

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