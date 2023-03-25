Home

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan praised his team and the players for getting over the line. He also went on to admit that the team can improve further and that is the target.

Sharjah: It was a win to remember for Afghanistan on Friday at Sharjah against Pakistan. Afghanistan beat Pakistan by six wickets to win the opening T20I and take a lead in the series. Following the win, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan praised his team and the players for getting over the line. He also went on to admit that the team can improve further and that is the target.

“It is always a huge pleasure. So happy that we crossed the line. Happy for the win. Hoping to continue the momentum. Happy with the performances. Proud to be leading this side. You don’t know the wicket at Sharjah. We were trying to adjust to the wicket. We were trying to figure out what a good score was. We need to improve the top-order. We need to be much better. We have the ability. We need to play the right shot at the right moment. Need to keep improving day by day,” Khan said at the post-match presentation.

Earlier, a second-string Pakistan set a paltry 92/9 in 20 overs. The Pakistan side never got any kind of momentum, all thanks to some tight bowling from Afghanistan. Imad Wasim with 18 off 32 balls was the highest run-getter. Afghanistan gunned down the chase in 17.5 overs losing four wickets. Experienced Mohammed Nabi stayed unbeaten on 38 and took his side over the line.

“Congrats to everyone. Tough to chase in these conditions. As a batting group, my plan was to bat on and take responsibility,” Nabi said when he was awarded the player of the match.

