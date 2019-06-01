ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan would be a player to watch out for. He is one of the best spinners in the world and Afghanistan’s hopes would be pinned on him. His success could define the fate of his team. Ahead of their tournament opener against Australia, Rashid Khan revealed his love for collecting bats from great batsmen around the world. In the interview, he also speaks of him being gifted bats by KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

In the same video, he reveals how the ‘special bat’ gifted by Kohli got stolen. It was taken by none other than one of his teammates.

Afghan superstar Rashid Khan has a habit of collecting great players’ bats, however, one has been stolen! He tells the story… pic.twitter.com/pj97NuunFP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 1, 2019

“When I was batting with the bat against Ireland, I flicked one for four – I wanted to hit a boundary and it went for six. I was like ‘what happened? That went for six? I was like ‘there is something in the bat’. I loved the bat. It was like every ball I hit went for six. There was something special in that bat. As soon as I came to the pavilion, our previous captain Asghar Afghan, he came up to me and said, ‘give me that bat’ and I was like ‘oh no’.

“He had already taken it out from my bag and put it in his own bag. That was a special bat, from a special player as well. He took that bat and I hope he doesn’t do well with that and gives it back,” said a smiling Rashid Khan.

Afganistan is a formidable unit with some players who have the capability of being game-changers. They have good power-hitters in Mohammed Shahzad, Mohammed Nabi.