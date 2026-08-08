Rashid Khan scripts history against Ireland to achieve THIS rare record

Rashid Khan's excellent performance Afghanistan beat Ireland by 92 runs in the 2nd ODI

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Afghanistan's Rashid Khan during a practice session ahead of the first ODI match between India and Afghanistan of the Afghanistan Tour of India 2026, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday, June 12, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Rashid Khan added another record to his already impressive international career after becoming the first spinner to take three six-wicket hauls in men’s ODIs.

The Afghanistan leg-spinner produced a brilliant spell against Ireland in the second ODI at Bready Cricket Club on Friday. He finished with figures of 6/34 from 7.4 overs, playing a major role in Afghanistan’s 92-run victory.

Rashid had previously taken six wickets in an ODI against Ireland in 2017, while his other six-wicket haul came against the West Indies in 2017. His latest effort has now taken him to three six-wicket hauls in the format.

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The achievement is even more impressive considering how rare six-wicket hauls are in ODI cricket. Rashid is now only the second bowler overall to take more than two such hauls. Pakistan great Waqar Younis remains ahead of him with five six-wicket hauls.

Rashid’s latest performance also showed why he remains one of Afghanistan’s most important players. He bowled with control throughout his spell and kept the Irish batters under pressure. Once he came into the attack, Afghanistan were able to take regular wickets and finish the game comfortably.

The leg-spinner has been one of the biggest names in Afghanistan cricket for several years. He has played a key role in the team’s rise in international cricket and has delivered some of his best performances when Afghanistan have needed him the most.

His ability to take wickets in the middle overs has always been one of his biggest strengths. Rashid does not need much time to change a game and his latest six-wicket haul was another example of that.

The result also gave Afghanistan an early advantage in the five-match ODI series. The first ODI had been washed out without a ball being bowled, meaning Friday’s match effectively became the series opener.

What happened in the 2nd ODI?

Afghanistan posted 299/8 in a rain-affected match reduced to 47 overs per side. Their innings was built around contributions from Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal, who gave the visitors a solid start. Ireland then struggled in the chase and were bowled out for 207 in 33.4 overs.

Rashid Khan was the star with 6/34, while Fazalhaq Farooqi and the rest of the bowling attack kept the pressure on. Afghanistan won by 92 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

When is the 3rd ODI?

The 3rd of the 5-match ODI series takes place on Monday, August 10 at the Irish capital of Belfast.