Rashid Khan began his captaincy in red-ball cricket with best of the starts possible as he led Afghanistan to a stunning win against Bangladesh to register their first-ever Test victory. Playing only their third Test, the new Asian cricketing powerhouse defeated the Shakib Al Hassan-led side by a mammoth 224 runs in Chittagong on Monday.

Rashid Khan-led with examples as he struck fifer in both the innings to get the home team on backfoot. Batting first Afghanistan scored 341 with the help of a brilliant century from Rahmat Shah. He batted brilliantly for his 102 and got an able support from Asghar Afghan who made 92. Before breaking the backbone of the Bangladeshi batsmen with a figure of 5/55 in th first innings, Rashid Khan shone with the bat, too, for his pacy 51 iff 61 deliveries.

A Captain’s performance from @rashidkhan_19 , who lead from the front taking 11 wickets in the match , seals a historic Test victory for Afghanistan beating @BCBtigers by 224 runs in the One-off Test at Chattogram.#AFGvBAN @Farhan_YusEfzai pic.twitter.com/vHIbiTZthe — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 9, 2019

Mohammad Nabi, who announced his retirement from Test cricket, proved to be the perfect deputy for his captain as he took three wickets to help his team bundle the hosts out for 205 in the first innings. With a lead of 137, the second innings saw Afghanistan getting complacent as they lacked their intent of the first innings.

However, Asghar Afghan starred again with the bat and scored his second half-century of the match. Opener Ibrahim Zadran, who was making his debut, showed character for his 87 at the top of the order. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was the star of the pack for the home team’s bowling as he returned with a figure of 3/58 to bundle Bangladesh out for 260. Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan took two wickets apiece before the visitors set their team a daunting target of 398.

Chasing a huge figure, the home team were never in contention as they lost half of their batsmen in just 102 runs. Rashid Khan was again the hero for his side as he took 6 for 49. The last day’s play which was hampered by rain saw a little resilience from Shakib Al Hasan and Soumya Sarkar, who tried to steady the ship for their team and hoped rain to be their saviour. But the Afghani skipper had other plans as he dismissed both the batsmen and all who followed them to win his country their first-ever cricket match in all whites.